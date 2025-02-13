Vasean Allette beats buzzer with 3-pointer, lifting TCU over Oklahoma State 73-72

Vasean Allette made the winning 3-pointer with .8 seconds left and TCU edged Oklahoma State 73-72 on Wednesday night.

By: Associated Press

Trailing 70-67 with 33 seconds left, Dean Arturo missed two free throws for Oklahoma State but Marchelus Avery’s offensive rebound kept the Cowboys alive. Brandon Newman’s jumper in the paint made it a one-point game, Oklahoma State forced a turnover and Abou Ousmane’s dunk with 18 seconds left gave the Cowboys their first lead of the game, 71-70.

After a miss by TCU, Newman made one of two free throws, making it 72-70 with three seconds left. TCU threw a three-quarters court inbound pass that Micah Robinson tipped to Allette, who made a turnaround jumper from about 30 feet.

Allette had 16 points, six rebounds, seven assists and seven turnovers for TCU (13-11, 6-7 Big 12). Noah Reynolds had 13 points and eight assists, Micah Robinson scored 13 points and Malick Diallo added 10 points.

Bryce Thompson scored 17 points and Ousmane added 15 for Oklahoma State (12-12, 4-9).

The Horned Frogs did not trail in the first half and their largest lead was eight points on two occasions. Oklahoma State was within 32-30 in the final minute before 3-pointers from Robinson and Trazarie White helped TCU take a 38-31 halftime lead.

Oklahoma State hosts No. 12 Texas Tech on Saturday.

TCU visits Arizona State on Saturday.

