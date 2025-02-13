Woman accused of assaulting pregnant woman arrested by Tulsa County deputies

Tulsa County deputies arrested a woman they say tried to attack a pregnant woman.

Wednesday, February 12th 2025, 10:17 pm

By: Drake Johnson


TULSA, Okla. -

Investigators say Italy Houston showed up at the victim's house and started yelling at her from outside.

They say Houston then took a baseball bat and smashed the victim's vehicle windshield and windows they keyed the hood of the car.

Investigators say when Houston saw the victim recording her, she rushed at her and started beating the apartment door so hard that she left dents in the door.

Deputies arrested Houston for assault with a dangerous weapon.
