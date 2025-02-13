5 facts about flu season in Oklahoma this year

The peak of the flu season, between December and February, has hit the state hard this year and is affecting a lot of people.

By: MaKayla Glenn

News On 6 spoke to one mother whose daughter has been fighting the flu for over a week.

With more than 6,000 flu cases here in Oklahoma as of the first week of February, according to the state health department; that places Oklahoma in the second-highest category, red, for the CDC.

Here's 5 things you need to know about the flu in Oklahoma in 2025:

1. Flu cases are on the rise

Flu season is peaking in Oklahoma, with the State Health Department reporting more than 6,000 cases as of the first week of February. This surge puts the state in the second-highest risk category, the "red" level, according to the CDC.

2. Long-lasting flu symptoms

For many, the flu is lingering longer than usual. Jerishia Warrior’s daughter, for example, has been battling the flu for over a week. Symptoms started with a mild cold but worsened quickly, including leg pain and high fever.

“Listen to them because if they’re saying their body is aching and it could be something very serious, definitely take your kids to the doctor or the hospital," Warrior said.

3. Pediatricians are seeing more severe cases

Dr. Theresa Horton, a pediatrician, says many children are experiencing high fevers lasting seven days or more. She compares it to the intensity of the 2015 H1N1 outbreak. Flu cases are hitting fast and hard, and some children are suffering worse than expected.

4. Hospitals and schools are feeling the impact

More than 700 people have been hospitalized in Oklahoma since September. Schools are also struggling, with districts like Broken Arrow and Owasso seeing some absentee rates. Some schools have switched to distance learning or closed for a few days to control the spread.

5. What should parents watch for with the flu this year in Oklahoma?

Doctors recommend that children get the flu vaccine to help protect against severe symptoms. Parents should also be aware of serious signs like lethargy, poor eating, or drinking, and prolonged high fever. If your child experiences these symptoms, it’s essential to seek medical attention right away.