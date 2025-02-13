'Don't think the relationship's good at all:' Gov. Stitt, Supt. Walters clash over Oklahoma State Board of Education shake-up

Gov. Kevin Stitt and State Supt. Ryan Walters are speaking for the first time since Stitt replaced half the State Board of Education — without consulting Walters. Stitt cites low test scores; Walters calls it political. The feud now includes Trump's executive order on ICE in schools.

By: Chloe Abbott

Gov. Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent Ryan Walters are speaking for the first since Stitt replaced half of the Oklahoma State Board of Education without talking to Walters.

Gov. Stitt appointed Walters to his cabinet in September of 2020 calling him a committed educator. Almost five years later, the Governor says the two don't get along.

What does Gov. Stitt and Walters think about their relationship?

"I haven't talked to, Mr. Walters. So, I don't think the relationship's really good at all. After I read what he said, it didn't, didn't sound like he liked me too much," Gov. Stitt said.

Walters said, "There's a lot of confusion going on over there at the governor's office, I guess."

Why did Gov. Stitt replace half of the board?

Stitt announced Tuesday he's replacing three state board members of education members due to low test scores and what the governor called political drama.

"I'm going to do what I can as governor to make sure that we're focused on those outcomes," Stitt said.

The governor didn't discuss the change with Walters before announcing it Tuesday.

Walters says Stitt's argument of poor test scores is not the real reason he replaced the three board members.

"The governor does not want us to follow President Trump's guidance and his executive orders. And it's unfortunate that these board members were removed but you know it's not going to stop us from continuing to work to bring President Trump's vision to Oklahoma," said Walters.

What is executive order from President Trump is Walters trying to follow?

Walters is talking about President Trump's executive order to allow Immigration agents into schools. Something Gov. Stitt does not support.

"Unfortunately, we have some people that are really trying to attack 6-year-old, 7-year-old and 8-year-old kids, and I'm not going to let that happen," Gov. Stitt said.

Walters says he's going to follow the president regardless of what the governor thinks or does.

"I'm going to work with ICE. We are going to continue to work to make sure that our schools are safe. We're going to continue to work with law enforcement and ICE. And look that's not going to change," said Walters.

What happens next with the new board members and the ones replaced?

The three new board members still need to be confirmed by the state senate.

Walters said Wednesday he's naming two of the board members the governor replaced to Walters' Trump advisory committee — group Walters says will fight on behalf of Oklahoma students, parents and teachers.

