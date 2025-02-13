Tulsa’s Lisa Bain Ministries brings hope to cancer patients

For 15 years, Lisa Bain Ministries has been spreading hope to cancer patients, veterans, children in crisis, and those experiencing homelessness through care packages, therapy dogs, and community support.

By: Jayden Brannon

For 15 years, Lisa Bain Ministries has been helping cancer patients through chemotherapy by bringing care packages and therapy dogs to brighten their day. The mission is something Lisa Bain herself has a strong connection with after starting the ministry when her mother was diagnosed with cancer.

The "why" behind the mission:

Lisa Bain and her mother received what many would consider the worst news of their lives 15 years ago - her mom being diagnosed with stage four ovarian cancer, and Lisa being diagnosed with an autoimmune disease.

Rather than letting that fill them with fear and anger, they turned it into a mission to spread hope to others going through the same things.

"Hope has a home here, and we want hope to have a home wherever the patients or the children walking through trauma, or the veterans, or the Goldstar families, or those facing homelessness," Bain said. "Hope is a game changer."

Spreading Hope:

Lisa Bain ministries don't just help cancer patients, but also those experiencing homelessness, veterans, children in crisis, and more. The ministry provides hope in several different ways to each person.

Volunteers get together and put together care packages to deliver to those in need. Often, they are filled with gift cards to help with gas, journals, hygiene products, snacks, handmade blankets, books, and more.

One of Bain's favorite parts of the bags is the small stuffed dogs, each with a hand-tied bandana that says "Mabel Joy," one of the therapy dogs Bain brings with her on visits.

"So many cancer patients have a part in them, they create them, they sow them, they pray over them, they dress the dogs, and so much of the community is coming out when they open that care box," Bain said.

Keeping her mom's legacy alive:

Although Lisa Bain no longer has her mother, she says the ministry has helped her keep the feeling of her mom close.

As she visits the same place where her mom once received treatments, she can spread joy to those going through the same feelings Bain and her mother did, some even in the same exact places.

Lisa Bain said it's thanks to her mother who helped her find her purpose in this ministry and brought connection and relationship to those who may need it most.

"There's just so many incredible miracles that have happened along the way, that she always said, 'you know, you're just going to see the handprints of God all over this thing,' and we do every day," Bain said.

You can learn more about the Lisa Bain Ministries, how to get involved, and what events are happening at LisaBain.com.