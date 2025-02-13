Exploring Oklahoma’s all-Black towns: A 2-day journey through history and legacy

The Bartlesville Westside Community Center is hosting a free two-day bus tour to educate Oklahomans about the history, struggles, and future of the state's historically all-Black towns.

By: Autumn Bracey

The Bartlesville Westside Community Center is working to raise awareness about Oklahoma's remaining historically all-Black towns and is offering a special two-day tour to educate Oklahomans about these towns' history.

The public is invited to join a guided bus tour that will visit 11 of Oklahoma’s 13 historically all-Black towns.

The tour will take place on Friday, Feb. 21, and Saturday, Feb. 22, giving attendees the chance to learn about these communities’ history, struggles, and legacies.

Q: What can people expect from the tour?

A: The two-day tour will take participants to Black towns in Eastern and Central Oklahoma on the first day, followed by Southern and Western towns on the second day. The tour aims to raise awareness about the decline in these towns' populations and resources, as well as the challenges they face in sustaining themselves.

Q: What is the goal for the second day of the tour?

A: On the second day, there will be a special program that brings together mayors and leaders from the Black towns. They will discuss how to address the challenges facing their communities and explore ways to support their growth and development.

Q: What are the long-term goals for this initiative?

A: While the focus is on Black History Month, Shavon Annette hopes that the conversations and efforts sparked by the tour will extend beyond February. The Bartlesville Westside Community Center plans to continue finding ways to offer long-term support to these towns and their residents.

Q: How can people participate in the Black Towns Tour?

A: The community center has space for two busloads of people, and anyone interested in attending must RSVP in advance. The tour is free of charge, but reservations are required. More information and details can be found by visiting the link here wccbartlesville.org/events.

Q: Is there anything else the Bartlesville Westside Community Center is working on?

A: Yes, the Bartlesville Westside Community Center is also raising funds through an endowment with a goal of $2.5 million by 2026. This funding will support the center’s ongoing community efforts and outreach.

The tour is a way to encourage local leaders to discuss how they can support the revitalization of these communities. The ultimate goal is to ensure these towns attract new residents and resources to thrive in the future.