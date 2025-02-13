Art Therapy Writing Workshop to inspire healing through creativity

Raegene Riggs, an artist and educator, will lead her first Art Therapy Writing Workshop in Tulsa, offering a safe space for creative expression and emotional healing through writing exercises and peer feedback.

By: Brooke Cox

Raegene Riggs, known artistically as Omni Meraki, will facilitate her first community writing workshop in Tulsa. As a writer, artist, and educator, Riggs has spent years guiding students and peers through creative expression.

With a background in teaching math, English, and reading from fifth through twelfth grade, Riggs discovered her passion for writing in college. A poetry course in 2017 led to her debut as an artist at Tulsa Living Arts, and a subsequent memoir-writing class transformed her understanding of storytelling.

Through writing, she has found a powerful platform for healing and advocacy, particularly in conversations surrounding trauma and resilience.

What to Expect from the Workshop

The Art Therapy Writing Workshop will encourage participants to explore vulnerability through writing. Attendees will engage in guided exercises, read-aloud sessions, and peer feedback discussions. The goal is to foster deep, thought-provoking conversations while using writing as a tool for emotional release.

Event Details

Location: Black Moon Headquarters—11 N Cheyenne Ave, Tulsa, OK Date & Time: Sunday, Feb. 16, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Registration: Sign up at Eventbrite for free

The Importance of Writing and Art for Mental Health

Riggs emphasizes the therapeutic nature of creativity, explaining that intentional artistic expression fosters self-agency and resilience. Writing provides a space to release emotions—whether pain, trauma, joy, or uncertainty—without judgment. Whether shared publicly or kept private, the act of creating offers individuals control over their healing journey.

Building a Safe Space for the Community

Workshops like these serve as safe spaces where individuals can open up and connect with others. Riggs hopes to cultivate an environment where participants feel supported in their creative and emotional exploration.

Image Provided By: Raegene Riggs