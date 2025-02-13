Tess Maune to return to News On 6 after maternity leave

Tess Maune is returning to News On 6 on Monday after maternity leave, sharing her mixed emotions about leaving her newborn daughter and rejoining the team.

By: LeAnne Taylor

-

News On 6 Anchor Tess Maune is set to return to work Monday after wrapping up her maternity leave.

In a Zoom chat this morning, Tess shared her bittersweet feelings about leaving her newborn daughter, Lottie June, as she prepares for her return to the newsroom.

While excited to reconnect with her team and resume her role, Maune admitted that the hardest part will be saying goodbye to her little one each morning.

Lottie is already hitting milestones, including rolling over and discovering her hands. Maune also noted how becoming a mother has deepened her sense of empathy and love in ways she never expected.

Tune in Monday at 4:30 a.m. for Tess Maune’s return to the anchor desk on News On 6.