Tess Maune to return to News On 6 after maternity leave

Thursday, February 13th 2025, 9:02 am
News On 6 Anchor Tess Maune is set to return to work Monday after wrapping up her maternity leave.
In a Zoom chat this morning, Tess shared her bittersweet feelings about leaving her newborn daughter, Lottie June, as she prepares for her return to the newsroom.
While excited to reconnect with her team and resume her role, Maune admitted that the hardest part will be saying goodbye to her little one each morning.
Lottie is already hitting milestones, including rolling over and discovering her hands. Maune also noted how becoming a mother has deepened her sense of empathy and love in ways she never expected.
Tune in Monday at 4:30 a.m. for Tess Maune’s return to the anchor desk on News On 6.
February 13th, 2025
