Westbound BA Expressway lanes reopen after rollover crash at Memorial

By: Brooke Cox

All lanes of the BA Expressway have reopened at Memorial Drive following a rollover crash involving four vehicles.

The crash initially forced the closure of all westbound lanes, with officers diverting traffic onto Memorial Drive.

Authorities have since cleared the scene, and traffic is moving normally.

No further delays are expected in the area.