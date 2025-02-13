Westbound BA Expressway lanes reopen after rollover crash at Memorial

Thursday, February 13th 2025, 10:44 am
All lanes of the BA Expressway have reopened at Memorial Drive following a rollover crash involving four vehicles.
The crash initially forced the closure of all westbound lanes, with officers diverting traffic onto Memorial Drive.
Authorities have since cleared the scene, and traffic is moving normally.
No further delays are expected in the area.
February 13th, 2025
February 8th, 2025
February 2nd, 2025
February 1st, 2025
February 14th, 2025
February 14th, 2025
February 14th, 2025
February 14th, 2025