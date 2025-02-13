Tulsa International Airport offers nonstop flights to major US cities

Travelers flying out of Tulsa International Airport (TUL) can reach more than 20 major U.S. cities with nonstop flights, including key hubs such as Atlanta, Dallas, and Los Angeles. Seasonal routes are also available to popular vacation destinations.

By: Bella Roddy

The following cities have direct flights from Tulsa International Airport:

Atlanta Austin Charlotte Chicago-Midway Chicago-O’Hare Dallas-Fort Worth Dallas-Love Field Denver Destin-Fort Walton (Seasonal) Houston-Hobby Houston-Intercontinental Las Vegas Los Angeles Miami Nashville New York-LaGuardia Orlando-International (Seasonal) Orlando-Sanford (Seasonal) Phoenix-Sky Harbor Salt Lake City St. Louis Tampa-St. Petersburg Washington-Reagan

Request a New Route

Tulsa International Airport allows travelers to submit requests for additional nonstop destinations. The airport shares these requests with airline partners as it works to expand service options. Those interested can submit a request at FlyTulsa.com.

For the latest flight schedules and seasonal availability, travelers are encouraged to check with airlines or visit the airport’s official website.