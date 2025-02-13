Tulsa International Airport offers nonstop flights to major US cities

Travelers flying out of Tulsa International Airport (TUL) can reach more than 20 major U.S. cities with nonstop flights, including key hubs such as Atlanta, Dallas, and Los Angeles. Seasonal routes are also available to popular vacation destinations.

Thursday, February 13th 2025, 10:56 am

By: Bella Roddy


TULSA, Okla. -

Travelers flying out of Tulsa International Airport (TUL) can reach more than 20 major U.S. cities with nonstop flights, including key hubs such as Atlanta, Dallas, and Los Angeles. Seasonal routes are also available to popular vacation destinations.

The following cities have direct flights from Tulsa International Airport:

  1. Atlanta
  2. Austin
  3. Charlotte
  4. Chicago-Midway
  5. Chicago-O’Hare
  6. Dallas-Fort Worth
  7. Dallas-Love Field
  8. Denver
  9. Destin-Fort Walton (Seasonal)
  10. Houston-Hobby
  11. Houston-Intercontinental
  12. Las Vegas
  13. Los Angeles
  14. Miami
  15. Nashville
  16. New York-LaGuardia
  17. Orlando-International (Seasonal)
  18. Orlando-Sanford (Seasonal)
  19. Phoenix-Sky Harbor
  20. Salt Lake City
  21. St. Louis
  22. Tampa-St. Petersburg
  23. Washington-Reagan

Request a New Route

Tulsa International Airport allows travelers to submit requests for additional nonstop destinations. The airport shares these requests with airline partners as it works to expand service options. Those interested can submit a request at FlyTulsa.com.

For the latest flight schedules and seasonal availability, travelers are encouraged to check with airlines or visit the airport’s official website.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 13th, 2025

February 8th, 2025

February 2nd, 2025

February 1st, 2025

Top Headlines

February 14th, 2025

February 14th, 2025

February 14th, 2025

February 14th, 2025