Tulsa International Airport offers nonstop flights to major US cities

Thursday, February 13th 2025, 10:56 am
Travelers flying out of Tulsa International Airport (TUL) can reach more than 20 major U.S. cities with nonstop flights, including key hubs such as Atlanta, Dallas, and Los Angeles. Seasonal routes are also available to popular vacation destinations.
The following cities have direct flights from Tulsa International Airport:
Tulsa International Airport allows travelers to submit requests for additional nonstop destinations. The airport shares these requests with airline partners as it works to expand service options. Those interested can submit a request at FlyTulsa.com.
For the latest flight schedules and seasonal availability, travelers are encouraged to check with airlines or visit the airport’s official website.
February 13th, 2025
February 8th, 2025
February 2nd, 2025
February 1st, 2025
February 14th, 2025
February 14th, 2025
February 14th, 2025
February 14th, 2025