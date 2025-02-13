Multiple Sooners and Cowboys invited to NFL Scouting Combine

The NFL announced the 329 prospects invited to the 2025 Scouting Combine, including six standout players from Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, who will showcase their skills in Indianapolis from Feb. 24 to March 3.

By: Jeremie Poplin

The NFL unveiled the list of players invited to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday. This year's event will feature 329 prospects, who will gather in Indianapolis from Feb. 24 to March 3.

The NFL Scouting Combine is an annual event where college football players eligible for the NFL Draft showcase their skills and athleticism in front of NFL coaches, general managers, and scouts. It typically takes place in Indianapolis, Indiana, and consists of a series of physical and mental tests designed to assess a player's abilities.

Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State

Gordon rushed 190 times for 880 yards and 13 touchdowns and added 29 receptions for 179 yards and one touchdown. Gordon rose to prominence in 2023 finishing the season as the nation's leader with 1,732 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground. Additionally, he recorded 39 receptions for 330 yards and a touchdown. His exceptional performance earned him unanimous All-American status, the Doak Walker Award for the best running back in the country, and the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year accolade.

Ethan Downs, Oklahoma

In the 2021 season, he played in all 13 games, recording 14 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. The following year, 2022, he started all 13 games, leading the team with 13.5 tackles for loss and earning second-team All-Big 12 honors. In 2023, he continued his strong performance, starting 12 of 13 games, totaling 29 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and one interception. Finished career in 2024, he started 11 games, 25 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 3sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

Nick Martin, Oklahoma State

In 2022, he accumulated 15 tackles over the course of 13 games. His breakthrough season arrived in 2023 when he racked up 140 total tackles, the most by an OSU player in 40 years, earning him a spot on the first-team All-Big 12. In 2024, a knee injury sidelined Martin for much of the season, limiting him to just five games. However, he still posted 47 tackles, including 7.5 for loss and a sack. Throughout his time at Oklahoma State, Martin recorded 195 total tackles, 23 tackles for loss, seven sacks, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and two interceptions.

Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State

Oliver began his collegiate career in 2021, starting every game since his arrival. In his freshman season, he was named the Big 12 Conference Defensive Freshman of the Year and earned second-team All-Big 12 honors, finishing with 29 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, and 11.5 sacks. Over the course of his college career, Oliver has been a three-time All-Big 12 selection, making him the 23rd player in OSU history to achieve this feat and just the ninth defensive player to do so. He has appeared in 41 games, contributing as both a pass rusher and linebacker. By the start of 2024, he had tied the OSU career record with 26 quarterback hurries. Injured in 2024 season after only two games.

Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma

He began his college career in 2021, playing in ten games and recording 38 tackles, one sack, and two forced fumbles. In 2022, he led the Big 12 with 125 total tackles, adding three sacks and two interceptions. During his junior season in 2023, he totaled 104 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and three sacks. He also had an interception returned for a touchdown and forced two fumbles. For his efforts, Stutsman was named a second-team Walter Camp All-American and a third-team AP All-American. In 2024, Stutsman continued his dominant play, earning consensus All-American honors and becoming a finalist for the Butkus Award. He started all 12 regular-season games at middle linebacker, tallying 109 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss, and one sack. His 109 tackles ranked fourth in the SEC and 24th nationally.

Billy Bowman Jr., Oklahoma