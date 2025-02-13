Top travel destinations from Tulsa

Tulsa International Airport (TUL) provides travelers with access to top destinations across the country and beyond, offering a mix of nonstop, one-stop, and international connections. Whether seeking a quick getaway, a business trip, or an international adventure, Tulsa passengers have a variety of options.
Top nonstop destinations:
- Las Vegas, Nevada – A favorite getaway for nightlife, casinos, and world-class entertainment. (Approx. 2 hr 40 min)
Image Provided By: Associated Press
- Orlando, Florida – A top family destination home to Walt Disney World and Universal Studios. (Seasonal service, approx. 2 hr 40 min)
- Denver, Colorado – A gateway to the Rocky Mountains, offering skiing, hiking, and outdoor activities. (Approx. 1 hr 50 min)
Image Provided By: Associated Press
- Miami, Florida – A top pick for beach lovers and those looking for a lively nightlife scene. (Approx. 3 hr 10 min)
- Phoenix, Arizona – A warm-weather retreat known for golf resorts and desert landscapes. (Approx. 2 hr 30 min)
Image Provided By: Associated Press
- New York City, New York – A major destination for business, Broadway shows, and iconic landmarks. (Approx. 3 hr 10 min)
Top destinations with one-stop connections:
- Honolulu, Hawaii – Tropical beaches and resorts are just one connection away. (Approx. 10 hr, including layover)
Image Provided By: Associated Press
- Seattle, Washington – A popular West Coast destination with scenic views and cultural attractions. (Approx. 6 hr, including layover)
- Washington, D.C. – Home to historic landmarks and government offices, accessible with a short layover. (Approx. 5 hr 30 min, including layover)
Image Provided By: Associated Press
- San Diego, California – A coastal hotspot for beaches, outdoor activities, and a relaxed atmosphere. (Approx. 5 hr, including layover)
- Boston, Massachusetts – A city rich in history, education, and sports culture. (Approx. 5 hr 30 min, including layover)
Top international destinations with connections:
- Cancún, Mexico – A top beach destination for all-inclusive resorts and turquoise waters. (Approx. 5 hr, including layover)
Image Provided By: Associated Press
- London, England – With a short layover, travelers can reach the U.K.’s capital for history, culture, and sightseeing. (Approx. 11 hr, including layover)
- Paris, France – A quick connection through major hubs like Dallas or Chicago opens the door to the City of Light. (Approx. 12 hr, including layover)
Image Provided By: Associated Press
- Toronto, Canada – A bustling Canadian metropolis known for arts, culture, and dining. (Approx. 6 hr, including layover)
- Tokyo, Japan – With one connection, travelers can experience Japan’s vibrant culture and world-class cuisine. (Approx. 15 hr, including layover)
Image Provided By: Associated Press
For a full list of destinations and travel updates, visit FlyTulsa.com.