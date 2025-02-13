4 Broken Arrow councilmembers secure re-election without opposition

Four Broken Arrow city council members, including Mayor Debra Wimpee, will continue serving after filing unopposed for re-election.

By: Bella Roddy

-

Four Broken Arrow city council members, including Mayor Debra Wimpee, will continue serving after filing unopposed for re-election.

Mayor Wimpee and Councilor Lisa Ford’s terms were set to expire this year, while Councilors Justin Green and David Pickel, who were appointed to fill vacant seats, were required to run to complete the remainder of their terms. With no challengers entering the race before the filing deadline, all four have secured their positions without the need to campaign.

Looking ahead, Green and Pickel’s terms will expire in 2027, along with Vice Mayor Johnnie Parks. Wimpee and Ford are set to serve through 2029.

According to a post on social media from BA Buzz, Mayor Wimpee has stated that this will be her final term on the council. In the post, she reportedly mentioned, "We do not have term limits, but I have goals for my work with Soldier’s Wish that will take precedence after my final term ends in 2029!" Wimpee also shared her vision for the city’s future, stating, "We have such amazing things on the horizon for our city, and if we continue to be intentional with our efforts toward growth and keep our eye on the growing infrastructure needs, there’s no doubt we will be one of the top cities to live, work & play in the United States, not just Oklahoma!"

Pickel and Green, who were appointed earlier to fill vacant seats, filed to hold their seats for the rest of their terms, which will end in 2027.

The official election filing document can be accessed here.