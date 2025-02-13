Heat vs Thunder: comeback, Timberwolves preview

Thunder on the road at Minnesota, last game before All-Star break.

By: Jeremie Poplin

-

The Thunder battle back from a 21-point deficit by only allowing Miami to score 8 points in the 4th qtr.

Full Recap from last night: SGA scores 32, and the Thunder rally from 21 down to beat Heat 115-101

"We did a really good job of stringing together stops to start the fourth. That's what gave us a shot to win," said SGA.





Oklahoma City Thunder (44-9, first in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (30-25, seventh in the Western Conference)

Tipoff Tonight at 7:30 on TNT

OKC looks to secure the best record in the league before the All-Star break when they face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday in Minneapolis. The Thunder lead the NBA by half a game over Cleveland (Cavs-Nets tonight) heading into tonight. The winning streak is seven after defeating the Miami Heat 115-101 on Wednesday.

Minnesota is coming off a 103-101 loss to Milwaukee despite missing its top two players, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. Anthony Edwards scored 28 points in the loss but missed a potential game-winning shot.

This is the second of four matchups between the teams; Oklahoma City won the first meeting 113-105 on December 31, with Gilgeous-Alexander scoring 40 points. OKC has gone 7-1 against their division this season.

The Thunder are on a seven-game winning streak, 8-2 in the last ten games while dominating opponents. OKC is averaging 124.9 points per game on 48.5% shooting while only allowing 108.3 points on the defensive end.