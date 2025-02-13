Heat vs Thunder: comeback, Timberwolves preview

Thursday, February 13th 2025, 11:50 am
The Thunder battle back from a 21-point deficit by only allowing Miami to score 8 points in the 4th qtr.
"We did a really good job of stringing together stops to start the fourth. That's what gave us a shot to win," said SGA.
Tipoff Tonight at 7:30 on TNT
OKC looks to secure the best record in the league before the All-Star break when they face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday in Minneapolis. The Thunder lead the NBA by half a game over Cleveland (Cavs-Nets tonight) heading into tonight. The winning streak is seven after defeating the Miami Heat 115-101 on Wednesday.
Minnesota is coming off a 103-101 loss to Milwaukee despite missing its top two players, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. Anthony Edwards scored 28 points in the loss but missed a potential game-winning shot.
This is the second of four matchups between the teams; Oklahoma City won the first meeting 113-105 on December 31, with Gilgeous-Alexander scoring 40 points. OKC has gone 7-1 against their division this season.
The Thunder are on a seven-game winning streak, 8-2 in the last ten games while dominating opponents. OKC is averaging 124.9 points per game on 48.5% shooting while only allowing 108.3 points on the defensive end.
February 13th, 2025
February 14th, 2025
February 14th, 2025
February 14th, 2025
February 14th, 2025
February 14th, 2025
February 14th, 2025
February 14th, 2025