K9 Manners & More: Tips for traveling with pets, and winter walk safety

Animal trainer Mary Green with K9 Manners & More joined the News on 6 team Thursday to share tips on dog training and winter weather safety!

By: News On 6

News on 6's Megan Gold asked, "How can you help a senior dog settle into a new environment when traveling?"

Green says that it's helpful to bring your dog's belongings when you travel. This can be your dog's bed, food and water bowls or toys. Items that they have attachments to will bring them a sense of familiarity and comfort!