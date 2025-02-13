Therapy Thursday: Coping with loneliness through Valentine's Day

On today's Therapy Thursday, Doctor Brenda Lloyd Jones from the University of Oklahoma joined the News on 6 team to answer viewer questions.

By: Bella Roddy

Viewer: "Last year, I had a date on Valentine’s Day, but this year I’ll be spending it alone. How can I cope with feelings of loneliness this Valentine’s Day?"

Jones: "She is not alone, is she? There is Valentine's Day research that shows solo celebrations are on the rise. People are sending themselves flowers [...] indulging in chocolates."

Jones suggests that you spend time with loved ones or spend time with yourself reflecting. Self-love is no better than you make it.

If you have a question for Jones, email Therapythursday@griffin.news.