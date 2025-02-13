Rodeo returns to Tulsa with top competitors eyeing $1 million prize

The American Rodeo Central Region Finals return to Tulsa this weekend, bringing professional and amateur cowboys and cowgirls together to compete for a chance at the American Rodeo Championship and a $1 million prize.

By: Bella Roddy

Among those competing are Madison Outhier, a two-time Women’s Rodeo World Champion, and Kincade Henry, a professional tie-down roper who has qualified for the National Finals Rodeo three times.

Both Outhier and Henry grew up immersed in rodeo culture. Outhier’s father was a professional rodeo competitor, and her mother played polo professionally. Henry’s family was also involved in rodeo, making the sport a natural fit for him.

The event will feature eight rodeo competitions, including breakaway roping, barrel racing, and tie-down roping. Outhier will compete in women’s breakaway roping, a fast-paced event where riders rope a calf in just one to two seconds. Henry will participate in tie-down roping.

To qualify for the Saturday night performance, competitors must first advance through two preliminary rounds. The top 12 athletes in each event will move on to the finals.

“The American is an awesome event to strive to win,” Outhier said. “We both pro rodeo professionally, and the end goal is to win a world title. They give a gold buckle in Las Vegas, and you accumulate winnings all year toward that.”

The American Rodeo also offers a rare opportunity for amateurs to compete against professionals. The event features a qualification system that allows top amateur competitors to advance to the final round, where they go head-to-head with the top five professional rodeo athletes in the world.

The Saturday night performance begins at 7 p.m.