Bixby teen builds powered wheelchair for Little Light House child as Eagle Scout project

By: Ryan Gillin

A 10th grader at Bixby High School is giving a child at the Little Light House a way to get around school that’s much easier. He built a powered wheelchair for the boy as his Eagle Scout project.

Through the hallways of the Little Light House, Steven enthusiastically rolls his walker to greet everyone, including his physical therapist, Jamey Fox. But along with his walker, Steven now has another way to roam the school: a powered wheelchair in his favorite color, blue.

“Power mobility studies show it can improve cognitive skills, social skills, exploration skills, and confidence is a big one,” said Fox.

But the wheelchair didn’t come from the school; it came from a 10th grader at Bixby High School. Will Johns built two wheelchairs for his Eagle Scout service project.

“Little Light House is so fantastic,” he said. “I had a friend who went here when he was really young, and I was able to see how it really helped him, how it was able to help him develop, and it was really important to him. I was super excited to be able to give them these chairs.”

Steven can take the wheelchair home—and he’s even learned a few tricks, like the donut.

Fox says this gift means a lot to the kids, but even more to the volunteers at Little Light House.

“He could’ve chosen any place. It’s just inspirational to see these young men and women who are reaching out to the community to provide services,” she said.

Finishing his project is great, but seeing Steven navigate in a new way is all that matters to Will.

“It made me feel awesome,” he said. “Seeing them when they first started using them, they were super excited and showing all their friends. It was super cool to watch.”

Will’s younger brother also wants to become an Eagle Scout and plans to do a service project that helps kids at the Little Light House.

