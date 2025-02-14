Tulsa County Commission considers new Department of Government Efficiency

Tulsa County is considering establishing a new Department of Government Efficiency to identify wasteful spending and improve transparency.

By: Emory Bryan

Tulsa County is considering starting its own Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). It's modeled after the federal program and would look for wasteful spending.

The commissioner suggesting it said it would be more of a transparency and public advocacy-type operation, and he never mentioned the job cuts happening in D.C.

The all-Republican Tulsa County Commission could soon hire someone to identify waste and improve the work of the government they were elected to oversee. The newest commissioner, Lonnie Sims, said it’s a response to what he heard during the campaign.

“It is not a partisan issue. On both sides, Democrat and Republican, equally, they don’t trust their government right now,” he said.

Sims is suggesting changing an existing but unfilled position into the leader of the Tulsa County DOGE.

During the first discussion of it Thursday afternoon, Commissioner Kelly Dunkerly signaled his support, while Commissioner Stan Sallee had some reservations.

“I’m an elected official, and that’s my job: to make sure our operations are more efficient,” Sallee said.

The job, as first described, would only address what the commissioners now oversee.

A transparency expert, formerly with the state Legislature, described their system, which former lawmaker Sims said he intends to model.

“I imagine this position as a nonpartisan role, available to all of us... or when our public reaches out with questions,” said Sims.

The position already created is a government affairs job that would be changed to fit the new assignment.

The commissioners have not said when they’ll make the new position official.