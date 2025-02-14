Former foster children testify against Sand Springs woman in child abuse case

A Sand Springs woman faces trial for child abuse, as former foster children testify about severe mistreatment, including beatings and deprivation of food.

By: Reagan Ledbetter

Former foster children of a Sand Springs woman testified Thursday about how they say she beat them, refused to let them eat and made them sleep on the floor naked.

After the testimony, a judge ruled that there was enough evidence for Kimberly Haley to stand trial for several counts of child abuse.

Most of the victims are now adults, but each of them described very similar but distinct examples of being abused by Haley. They all say they were forced to do extreme chores around the house, and their punishment was they couldn't eat, sometimes for days.

Investigators say Haley was a foster parent and provided unlicensed therapeutic services for children and during that time she is accused of severe physical, mental and emotional abuse.

One of the victims testified Haley made her do plumbing and electrical work around the house and if she didn't, she couldn't eat. She said she was forced to sleep outside, and had to wash clothes in a bucket. She said Haley would sit on her head as punishment, and she said Haley would take away her clothes and make her sleep on the floor.

Another victim testified if she didn't do chores, she couldn't eat and Haley would spank her with a belt, a hanger, or sticks. She said one time Haley took rotten food from the fridge, put it all in a pot and made the kids eat it.

Another victim says she was forced to clean out a sewage pipe with her hands and was punished by not being allowed to eat. The fourth victim says Haley forced him to hit the other kids. All of the victims said Haley locked the fridge with a padlock.

A DHS investigator testified Haley had been investigated several times, starting in 2008 and DHS closed her foster home and removed all of the kids. She says when the kids were interviewed at that time, about the abuse allegations, it appeared they were coached on what to say. All of the victims testified Haley told them what to tell DHS, and if they didn't, they'd be punished.

Each of the victims said they have scars from being beaten as kids. One of the victims says she got tattoos all over her body to cover up those scars.

Haley's attorney told News On 6 he didn't have any comment on the judge’s decision.

