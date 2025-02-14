International flights from Tulsa: The new project that could make it happen

Tulsa International Airport plans to add international flights thanks to a new multi-million-dollar project.

By: Jonathan Cooper

A new multi-million-dollar project could soon bring international passenger flights to Tulsa.

Why is it called “Tulsa International Airport” if there aren’t international flights already?

The word "International" in Tulsa International Airport has long referred to cargo, chartered and private planes going in and out of Tulsa from outside the country. Construction of a first-of-its-kind customs facility will allow the airport to offer non-stop international routes.

What could be the first international destination?

Once the new concourse is complete, airport officials say Cancun, Mexico is a logical and realistic first international destination. On average, 51 passengers fly from Tulsa to Cancun each day, making it the fifth most popular destination for Tulsans without a non-stop flight.

Stephanie Chester oversees air service development at Tulsa International Airport. Part of her job is to recruit airlines to offer new non-stop international routes.

“During the summer we have over 70 people a day flying to Cancun from Tulsa through a connection,” Chester said. “We're able to show we have this demand already…having that nonstop service would stimulate the market even more."

What other international flights are possible?

Airport officials say Cabo San Lucas or seasonal Caribbean destinations are possible.

How likely is a transatlantic flight from Tulsa?

Direct passenger flights to Europe from Tulsa are not likely soon.

“London, we have about 16 people a day flying there, but for that long of a distance from Tulsa, you're looking at an aircraft that would hold about 250 people, so that's a little bit more of an ask," Chester said.

Why is Tulsa International doing this now?

The new concourse and customs facility is part of a multi-year growth plan called Propel TUL, a $41 million initiative to improve large aspects of the airport experience.