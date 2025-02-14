Rogers County judge rules man charged with terrorism will stand trial

A judge ruled enough evidence exists for a man to stand trial for terrorism after he was charged with threatening to carry out a shooting attack if Donald Trump was elected president.

By: Cal Day

A Rogers County judge ruled there's enough evidence for a man charged with terrorism to stand trial.

Tommy Goodman is charged with threatening to carry out a shooting attack if Donald Trump was elected president.

Several witnesses testified on Thursday, saying they were scared for their lives, their families, and others after hearing the threats made by their neighbor.

One of the witnesses said he lived next door to Goodman and had a good relationship with him until he put up a Trump flag. He said he received mail with Goodman’s return address on it about Trump being a traitor and that many people would die if Trump was elected.

The neighbor testified that dead animals were placed in his swimming pool every week and his mailbox was vandalized, including having the Zodiac Killer symbol spray-painted on it.

Another neighbor said Goodman asked if he were a Trump supporter, and when he answered yes, Goodman began cussing at him.

A different witness testified that Goodman told him he would get a call to start shooting Trump supporters if Trump won the 2024 election.

A city employee also testified Goodman called a city office asking where Republicans were voting on Election Day.

Goodman is being held without bond. His attorney asked the judge to reconsider bail Thursday, but the judge denied it.