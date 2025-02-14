20th ranked Oklahoma State women defeat Arizona Wednesday night

The nationally ranked OSU Cowgirls hosted the Arizona Wildcats Wednesday night in Stillwater for just the third meeting ever between the two schools.

By: Ravin Ray

The 20th ranked Cowgirls defended their home court Wednesday evening hosting Arizona.

OSU was 9-3 in Big 12 play heading into this matchup.

The Cowgirls and the Wildcats went back and forth to a tie of 16 by the end of the first quarter.

In a duration of two minutes, OSU went on a 10-0 run midway through the second to go up 37-29 at the break.

The third quarter was where the difference was. The Cowgirls outscored the Wildcats 27 to 15 to build a big lead and never looked back.

Head coach Jacie Hoyt said, "It was good for us to be able to protect home court tonight. Although we were winning at halftime, I wasn't very pleased at all with our first half. I thought we were a little bit laxed and a little bit too casual, but our kids were great at making adjustments coming out of halftime and I was proud of our third quarter. And even the fourth quarter. We played the game the right way. So I think we're figuring it out and figuring out how to fire on all cylinders."

With the win, OSU improved their home court record this season to 15-1, which is the best record since 2015-16.

The Cowgirls improved to 20-4 overall and just a game shy out of first place in the conference standings behind Kansas State, Baylor and TCU, who are all in a three-way tie at the top.

Just five games remain on the schedule. Oklahoma State will travel to BYU on Saturday up next.