'It takes lives and destroys families:' Family seeks justice after suspected drunk driver kills father

By: MaKayla Glenn

A family is grieving on Thursday night after a father was killed by a suspected drunk driver over the weekend. Mathew Gatewood’s 12-year-old son says he will always remember his dad as being funny, brave, and awesome.

News On 6’s MaKayla Glenn sat down with the family to hear more about the man they lost, and how they want justice.

Q: Mathew, how would you describe your dad?

“He was funny, brave, and awesome.”

Q: Describe what it was like when you first heard the news?

"There's so much he'll never get to do with his dad. Don't drink and drive. It's just a stupid, stupid thing to do."

Q: What do you want people to know about Mathew?

"He was my first love. He was the love of my life; no matter how much we were separated, somehow we always found each other again."

Q: What was the last time with your dad like?

"Whenever I was at his house, I was just chillin' there a little bit ago, he cracked some jokes and then I went back to mom's."

Q: Can you tell us about the crash that took Mathew’s life?

"I'm pretty sure that it came up from behind him, so he didn't even see it coming."

Mathew was killed in a crash last weekend. Troopers say the other driver, Aaron Brixey, hit Matthew's car so hard, it flipped. Brixey was out on bond after he'd been charged with DUI, after hitting another couple on Christmas Day.

Q: How has this loss affected you and your son?

“Now my baby has to grow up without his dad, and he has a younger brother who will also never get to know his dad. It’s just senseless.”

Q: What is your message to the person responsible for Mathew’s death?

“I just want him to be held accountable for what he’s done. Mathew was loved by so many, and no one should have to go through what we’re going through. Please, don’t drink and drive. It takes lives and destroys families.”