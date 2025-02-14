2 Holland Hall students killed, 1 critically injured in Tulsa crash

Two Holland Hall teenage girls are dead and another is in critical condition after their car crashed into a creek near 91st and Riverside in Tulsa late Thursday night, police said.

By: Jonathan Polasek, Cal Day

Two Holland Hall teenage girls are dead and another is in critical condition after a car crashed into a creek near 91st Street and Riverside Drive late Thursday night, Tulsa police said.

Officers responded to the crash around 9:45 p.m. and found the vehicle submerged in the creek. As of noon Friday, crews were still working to remove the car from the creek.

Investigators said the car, carrying the girls, was traveling north on Riverside when it left the road at 91st Street, rolled, and landed in the creek. Two of the girls died at the scene, while the driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A witness reported seeing the car traveling at a high rate of speed before it left the roadway.

The names of the victims have not been released, but officers said the girls were around 17 years old.

In a letter to the Holland Hall community, school leaders shared the heartbreaking news of the crash, confirming that the three girls involved were juniors at the school.

"We are heartbroken," the letter reads. "In their honor, and in their memory, we will move forward with purpose, carrying their spirits in our work, in our classrooms, and in our care for one another."

As a result of the tragedy, all Upper School classes were canceled on Friday to provide space for mourning, processing, and support. School chaplains and counselors are available for students and faculty in need of assistance.