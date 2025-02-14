Tulsa firefighters extinguish large fire near 53rd and Memorial

Tulsa firefighters extinguished a large fire near 53rd and Memorial late Thursday night with no injuries reported.

Friday, February 14th 2025, 4:49 am

By: Brooke Cox


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa firefighters put out a large fire at a building near 53rd Street and Memorial Drive late Thursday night.

Officials said the fire started around 10:15 p.m. Firefighters faced challenges locating the flames due to the building’s layout.

Approximately 45 firefighters responded to the scene and were able to extinguish the fire in about 40 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
