Start-Up Incubation Program helps small businesses test storefronts in downtown Bartlesville

By: Jayden Brannon

A new program in downtown Bartlesville is allowing small business owners and entrepreneurs to open up a storefront in the short term. The program, approved by the City Council during a January meeting, will be managed by the Bartlesville Park Board.

How it works:

The start-up incubation program gives small businesses and entrepreneurs the chance to see what it's like to operate a store in downtown Bartlesville. Business owners can send in applications that will be reviewed by the Park Board, and then one business will be selected to fill the space.

New businesses in a historic space

Each chosen business will operate in a historic building located in Centennial Park in downtown Bartlesville. Businesses will repurpose a 500-square-foot building in the park. It includes one room and one bathroom but lacks a kitchen. City leaders believe this space could work best for retail or a gallery/showroom. Renovations can be made to the space, but those are at the cost of the business and must be approved by the city.

Helping small businesses and the community

The goal of the program is to foster local entrepreneurship and innovation in downtown Bartlesville. The opportunity allows businesses to test their concepts in a real-world environment while remaining affordable. Rent for the space and city services come at no cost to the store owners, except for electricity which must be set up in the business's name or charged back. Store owners will operate in the space during a six-month lease, allowing the city to maintain a rotation of businesses and fresh opportunities, as well as community engagement. Bartlesville city leaders hope this opportunity helps launch small businesses into the next step, which they hope is moving into another vacant space in downtown Bartlesville.

