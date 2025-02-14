Kangaroos hop across Green Country spreading love this Valentine's Day

Kangaroos from Long Tail Farm in Owasso are hopping around Green Country this Valentine's Day to spread love. The business calls it a Valentine's 'Roo'Gram.'

By: Alyssa Miller

Owners Ashlynn and Joshua came up with the idea after several positive interactions at local school and office visits with the baby kangaroos.

Valentine's Roo'Gram

A Valentine's Roo'Gram is similar to that of a candy gram, except this one comes with a live kangaroo. Long Tail Farm put out a call on social media and got a huge response.

People could book a time for the Roo'Gram to be delivered to their Valentine at home or their work. It includes a photo with the baby kangaroo, a heart balloon, and either a kangaroo stuffed animal or a box of chocolate.

Long Tail Farm

Ashlynn and Joshua started Long Tail Farm in 2024 to create an environment where people can connect with a variety of farms and exotic animals. Animals on the farm include pigs, goats, mini horses, donkeys, and baby kangaroos.

They offer several events at their farm in Owasso for people to learn about these animals and get hands-on experience with them. People can also schedule a visit with the kangaroos at their school or business or a photography session.

You can learn more about it on Long Tail Farm's website.