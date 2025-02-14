Kangaroos hop across Green Country spreading love this Valentine's Day

Friday, February 14th 2025, 10:07 am
Kangaroos from Long Tail Farm in Owasso are hopping around Green Country this Valentine's Day to spread love. The business calls it a Valentine's 'Roo'Gram.'
Owners Ashlynn and Joshua came up with the idea after several positive interactions at local school and office visits with the baby kangaroos.
A Valentine's Roo'Gram is similar to that of a candy gram, except this one comes with a live kangaroo. Long Tail Farm put out a call on social media and got a huge response.
People could book a time for the Roo'Gram to be delivered to their Valentine at home or their work. It includes a photo with the baby kangaroo, a heart balloon, and either a kangaroo stuffed animal or a box of chocolate.
Ashlynn and Joshua started Long Tail Farm in 2024 to create an environment where people can connect with a variety of farms and exotic animals. Animals on the farm include pigs, goats, mini horses, donkeys, and baby kangaroos.
They offer several events at their farm in Owasso for people to learn about these animals and get hands-on experience with them. People can also schedule a visit with the kangaroos at their school or business or a photography session.
You can learn more about it on Long Tail Farm's website.
Alyssa joined the News On 6 team as a multimedia journalist in January 2023. Before that, Alyssa anchored 13 NEWS This Morning and told Northeast Kansans stories as a reporter for WIBW-TV. In her four years there, she won several Kansas Association of Broadcasters awards for her anchor and reporter work.
