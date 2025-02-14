Tulsa artist Daniel Gulick reflects on 2 decades of art and drag shows

Tulsa artist Daniel Gulick reflects on his two decades of creative contributions to the city, including the iconic Queens Dirty Dozen events, while drag queens Sasha and Porcelynn Turrelle share their experience as the event's beloved "donut queens" and their hopes for Tulsa's growing drag community.

By: Brooke Cox

-

Tulsa-based artist Daniel Gulick has spent over two decades cultivating a unique artistic presence in the city.

Known for his innovative art events, Gulick’s career includes founding the Nude Art Show, which ran for 20 years until concluding in 2024 at Cain’s Ballroom.

Alongside this, he launched the Queens Drag Show and later, the Queens Dirty Dozens, a drag queen-driven donut event that quickly became a local favorite.

Gulick is also the creator of the annual Art Hunt, which celebrates its 16th year in 2025. With numerous solo shows under his belt, Gulick’s passion for art in all forms continues to shape Tulsa’s creative community.

The Inspiration Behind the Queens Dirty Dozen

The Queens Dirty Dozen concept was born out of a spontaneous creative process. Initially, Gulick began sculpting donuts, making one after another. After reaching 40 sculptures, he had a realization: he wanted to open a donut shop.

However, this was no ordinary donut shop. He envisioned a fake donut shop run by drag queens. The idea quickly gained momentum, and Gulick transformed the shop into a vibrant and humorous fusion of performance art and baked goods.

Image Provided By: Queens Dirty Dozen

The Creative Process of Queens Dirty Dozen Events

Bringing the Queens Dirty Dozen events to life required significant effort and planning. Gulick spent over a year conceptualizing the event, creating everything from custom outdoor signage to new menus.

Specially designed dozen boxes for bulk orders and individual boxes for each donut sculpture were also crafted to ensure a personalized touch. The large-scale event required attention to detail at every level, making it a true labor of love.

Drag as an Art Form

For Gulick, drag is undoubtedly a form of art. He draws parallels between drag queens and actors, emphasizing that drag is performance art—an expression that deserves respect and recognition. He points to iconic performances, like Patrick Swayze’s portrayal of a woman in "To Wong Foo", as examples of the art form’s depth and significance.

A Final Production at Cain’s Ballroom

Gulick’s upcoming project, the Queens Drag Show, will take place on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the historic Cain’s Ballroom. This show marks the culmination of a long-time dream to provide Tulsa’s drag performers with a beautiful and grand stage to showcase their talents.

Image Provided By: Queens Drag Show

After years of producing art events in the city, this production is set to be a memorable moment for the Tulsa drag community.

For more information on the upcoming show, visit the Queens Drag Show website or their social media pages on Facebook and Instagram.

The Turrelle Sisters: Recognized as the Donut Queens

An Unexpected Opportunity

When Daniel Gulick first approached drag queens Sasha and Porcelynn Turrelle about a family-friendly donut event in October 2022, they were immediately intrigued.

The idea of serving donuts while dressed as drag queens was a new and exciting challenge for them, as drag queens are typically not involved in food-based events. However, the Turrelles were eager to explore this unconventional opportunity.

An Amazing Experience at the Queens Dirty Dozen

For the Turrelle Sisters, the experience at the Queens Dirty Dozen was nothing short of amazing. The event not only attracted their regular supporters but also introduced them to new faces—many of whom had never met a drag queen before.

Attendees enjoyed meeting the performers, taking pictures, and, of course, leaving with donuts. The Turrelle sisters quickly became known as the "donut queens" of Tulsa, earning recognition far beyond the local community.

Image Provided By: Queens Dirty Dozen

Recognition Beyond Tulsa

The impact of the Queens Dirty Dozen extended beyond Tulsa’s borders. Sasha and Porcelynn have been recognized at pride events and in other states like Arkansas, Texas, Missouri, and Kansas.

Their role as the donut queens has garnered attention across Oklahoma and beyond, as fans in other cities recognize them from television appearances and social media.

Positive Feedback and Growing Demand

The feedback from the Queens Dirty Dozen events has been overwhelmingly positive. Attendees frequently express their desire for more events like it, with some even wishing the drag queens worked at the donut shop full time.

The event’s success has solidified its place in Tulsa’s vibrant arts and entertainment scene.

Image Provided By: Queens Dirty Dozen

Hope for Tulsa’s Drag Community

The Turrelle sisters are optimistic about the future of drag in Tulsa. While drag events are already a staple of the city’s nightlife, many people may not be aware of the frequency and variety of shows.

By following organizations like Tulsa House of Drag on social media, the public can stay informed about the many drag events taking place throughout the city. The Turrelle sisters hope that Tulsa’s drag scene continues to grow and that the community continues to support local entertainers.

Image Provided By: Queens Drag Show

For more on the Turrelle sisters and their performances, visit their social media pages on Facebook at the following links: