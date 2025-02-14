Tulsa Police pursuit suspect arrested in Arkansas

Friday, February 14th 2025, 11:19 am
U.S. Marshals have apprehended a suspect in a Tulsa police pursuit that escalated into gunfire.
Michael Spear Jr., 35, was taken into custody in Mountainburg, Arkansas, after eluding Tulsa police during a traffic stop on Jan. 23. Authorities said Spear is facing multiple charges, including endangering others while eluding police and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
According to Tulsa police, officers pulled Spear over around 3:30 p.m. near I-44 and Union. During the stop, Spear reportedly declared himself a sovereign citizen and claimed he did not have to obey state or local laws. Police said Spear reached for a gun, prompting officers to fire shots before he fled the scene in his vehicle.
Spear led officers on a pursuit toward Sand Springs before evading capture. A woman who was in the vehicle with him was taken in for questioning by police.
