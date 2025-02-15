Tulsa Woman Arrested for Ex-Husband's Murder During Dinner

A Tulsa woman was arrested in connection to the shooting death of her ex-husband, Ryan Davis, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

By: Bella Roddy

-

Tulsa Police say a woman is accused of shooting and killing her ex-husband while he was eating dinner at her home near Bixby, then going to Oklahoma City with their nine-year-old daughter.

Rachel Odom is now in the Tulsa County jail after she was arrested at an Oklahoma City hospital.

What Happened:

Police say Rachel Odom shot her ex-husband Ryan Davis in the head, then left and called her dad, who then called the family's attorney in OKC, who then called a Tulsa attorney, who then called police.

Police say that attorney called them around 8:15 Thursday night saying he was at Odom’s house and was worried there had been a homicide. Police found Odom’s ex-husband, Ryan Davis, on the couch, dead, with two gunshot wounds to the back of his head.

"He still had a bowl of food with him in there. We cleared the house looking for any other suspects and it turned out the suspect fled,” said Captain Richard Meulenberg with Tulsa Police.

Surveillance Video at Suspect’s House:

Police say surveillance video shows the victim, Davis, arrived at Odom’s home around 6:30 p.m. carrying a bag of Chinese food. Police say the video then shows Odom and their nine-year-old daughter, leaving the house, less than 30 minutes later.

"In that period of time he had sustained two gunshot wounds to the head. Obviously, we don't have any footage inside the house, but she was the only person that came and left the residence during that period of time,” said Meulenberg. "It didn't appear as though there was some type of disturbance or some kind of violence happening because he was shot still eating food."

Caught in Oklahoma City:

Police say Odom called her dad in Oklahoma City and said she had done something bad, then her dad called an attorney. Police say Odom also called her brother, saying she was scared and her brother encouraged her to call 911, but police say Odom never did.

Investigators say Odom dropped off her daughter With a family member in Oklahoma City then admitted herself to a hospital.

"In years of doing homicide investigations it's not normal for us to receive a strong of phone calls that originate from a family member, to an attorney, to another attorney, and that attorney calling us to come investigate this scene,” said Meulenberg.

Investigators are now looking at the couple's past to see if they can find a motive that would have led to this shooting.

Records show the couple got divorced in 2022. We called Odom's attorney asking for a comment, but we haven't heard back.