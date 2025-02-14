BBB warns of romance scams around Valentine's Day

Around Valentine’s Day the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning about an increase in romance scams, particularly those targeting people on dating apps. Amy Mitchell, with the BBB, shared insights into the ongoing problem and offered advice for consumers looking for love online.

By: Bella Roddy

-

Around Valentine’s Day, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning about an increase in romance scams, particularly those targeting people on dating apps.

Amy Mitchell, with the BBB, shared insights into the ongoing problem and offered advice for consumers looking for love online.

How Romance Scams Work

Mitchell explained that while there are legitimate dating platforms, scammers often exploit these apps to defraud people of money. "We see a lot of people get scammed out of flights, get scammed out of money from their bank accounts, all kinds of different things," she said.

Why Are Dating Apps a Target?

One of the key factors contributing to these scams is the vulnerability of those seeking companionship. Scammers often target individuals who are open to forming new relationships, making it easier for them to gain trust. “People on these sites are already interested in finding the right person, so they’re more likely to lean in a little bit to someone new,” Mitchell said.

Red Flags to Watch For

She highlighted a few warning signs that users should be aware of. If someone asks for trust early on, or encourages moving the conversation off the dating app to a secondary platform like text messages, it could be a red flag. Another major red flag is when the person refuses to meet in person, offering various excuses or avoiding FaceTime calls. Mitchell emphasized that with today’s technology, anyone should be able to verify their identity through video calls.

"Scammers are all over the world," Mitchell noted, explaining that while some may operate from other countries, local scammers are also a significant concern.

Despite these risks, Mitchell assured that online dating can be a safe and successful way to meet people, provided users are cautious. "If you get a weird feeling, move off the site and do your research," she advised. "Meet them in person when possible."

She also emphasized the importance of avoiding sending money to someone you've never met in person. “Money is the big one,” Mitchell said. “Do not send money to anybody that you have not met in person and trust.”

For those who believe they may have fallen victim to a romance scam, Mitchell encouraged reporting the incident through the BBB's Scam Tracker at BBB.org.

Valentine’s Day is a time to celebrate love, but Mitchell’s advice serves as a reminder to stay vigilant and protect oneself from online fraud.