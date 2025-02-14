Andolini’s and Zaza’s offer heart-shaped pizzas for Valentine’s Day

Friday, February 14th 2025, 2:09 pm

By: Bella Roddy


TULSA, Okla. -

Andolini’s and Zaza’s Pizza and Wings are celebrating Valentine’s Day with heart-shaped pizzas, available all weekend. The specialty pizzas come in 16-inch and 20-inch sizes, though custom requests for wood-fired versions will be accommodated when possible.

The featured pizza called the 3P, is a popular off-menu option. It includes a house-made pizza sauce blended with tomatoes, oregano, basil, and Romano cheese. Toppings include pepperoni, slow-cooked pastrami, and parmesan, with pecorino Romano added after baking for extra flavor.

Heart-shaped pizzas are available year-round upon request for special occasions, such as birthdays. The restaurant does not charge extra for the custom shape.

Hatton, a seasoned pizza maker, is preparing for an upcoming pizza expo in March, where she will compete for top honors.

