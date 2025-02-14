Stolen Car Pursuit Leads to Arrest of Tulsa Man Following Crash

Tulsa police arrested a man after they said he crashed a stolen car following a brief pursuit.

Friday, February 14th 2025, 3:06 pm

By: David Prock


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa police arrested a man who led officers on a short pursuit that ended in a crash.

According to TPD, Maurblisio Plasencia was driving a stolen car, and when officers tried to pull him over he ran. Police said they briefly lost the suspect but spotted him in the parking lot of a strip mall at Edison and Gilcrease Museum Road where he crashed.

They were able to take him into custody.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 14th, 2025

February 15th, 2025

February 13th, 2025

February 12th, 2025

Top Headlines

February 15th, 2025

February 15th, 2025

February 15th, 2025

February 15th, 2025