Stolen Car Pursuit Leads to Arrest of Tulsa Man Following Crash

Friday, February 14th 2025, 3:06 pm
Tulsa police arrested a man who led officers on a short pursuit that ended in a crash.
According to TPD, Maurblisio Plasencia was driving a stolen car, and when officers tried to pull him over he ran. Police said they briefly lost the suspect but spotted him in the parking lot of a strip mall at Edison and Gilcrease Museum Road where he crashed.
They were able to take him into custody.
