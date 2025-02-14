Stolen Car Pursuit Leads to Arrest of Tulsa Man Following Crash

Tulsa police arrested a man after they said he crashed a stolen car following a brief pursuit.

By: David Prock

Tulsa police arrested a man who led officers on a short pursuit that ended in a crash.

According to TPD, Maurblisio Plasencia was driving a stolen car, and when officers tried to pull him over he ran. Police said they briefly lost the suspect but spotted him in the parking lot of a strip mall at Edison and Gilcrease Museum Road where he crashed.

They were able to take him into custody.