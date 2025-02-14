Look: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's signature Converse shoe

The SHAI 001 signature shoe for SGA, is expected to make it's debut Sunday during the NBA All-Star Game

By: Jeremie Poplin

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has a busy schedule during NBA All-Star Weekend. The Thunder star and leading candidate for NBA MVP will also debut his new signature sneaker from Converse.

The SHAI 001 made it's social media debut Thursday night and is expected to be worn by SGA during Sunday's All-Star Game. Fans in San Francisco will have the opportunity to see the shoe in person with the pop-up SHAI 001 STUDIO featuring a performance by hip-hop star Lil Yachty.





Converse and SGA announced last fall that a signature shoe would be coming in the future for the Oklahoma City star. A Converse athlete since 2020, Gilgeous-Alexander was involved in the creative process according to a recent article on Andscape.

“I started the creating process when I started sketching,” he told Andscape, “and I think at that moment it hit me that, not only do I have a shoe, but I am able to create a shoe, make a shoe, from my expression, my art and how I see a basketball shoe. Not many players get to do that.”

The Shoe is not scheduled to be released until the fall of 2025 according to Sneaker News, in the "Butter" colorway.

SGA joins the likes of Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Larry Johnson, and Chuck Taylor in becoming one of the 10 athletes to have a signature Converse shoe. Elton Brand was the last player to have a Converse signature shoe in 2010.