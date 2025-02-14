'Wedding Whim' Couple Celebrates 20 Years of Marriage on Valentine's Day

Rocky and Kristin Gibson, married live on TV for Valentine's 2005, celebrate 20 years together, planning a trip to Rome for their anniversary.

By: Ryan Gillin

If you have been a viewer of Channel 6 for decades, you may remember our 'Wedding Whim' Contests.

Couples would submit essays for the chance to be picked to have their wedding air live during the Six In The Morning Broadcast on Valentine's Day.

Rocky and Kristin Gibson were married on February 14, 2005, at the Dresser Mansion as part of the contest. They celebrate 20 years of marriage this year.

How Did You Meet Each Other?

They met briefly at a Christmas party in 2002 and went on a double date shortly after.

"What's not to like?” Rocky Gibson said. “She’s absolutely gorgeous, beautiful, nice, kind."

When Did You Propose?

The couple had been together for two years when Rocky asked Kristin to marry him in May 2004.

"I just knew she was the one for me,” Rocky Gibson said.

Why Did You Decide To Enter The ‘Wedding Whim’ Contest?

The couple was planning on having a destination wedding, and Kristin decided to enter the contest.

“I think we talked about Jamacia, and the ‘Wedding Whim’ contest came up, so I called Rocky, and I said, ‘hey I am just going to let you know that I entered this contest,’” Kristin Gibson said. “About a month later they narrowed it down to four couples. We went on the morning show live and did an interview. I had written a letter to enter the contest and then we found out a week after that we won."

What Was It Like Getting Married On Live TV?

"I think having the camera so close during the actual ceremony, that was really different,” Kristin Gibson said. “It was already hard enough to repeat the vows and be in the moment and focus on what was going on but then there's a camera right there.”

What Do You Think About It Now?

"It all happened pretty fast, and we knew we were going to get married and this kind of fell in our laps,” Rocky Gibson said. “It ended up being a huge blessing because everything was paid for. It was great, I didn't have to pick anything out, I just had to show up and so it ended up working out really well."

“It's the most fun story to tell,” Kristin Gibson said. “Every year around this time, someone will say ‘I remember your wedding, or I watched it from home, and someone else will say what? You got married on live TV? I can't believe that.’ It's so much fun to tell the story, it's such a unique experience, I wouldn't go back because then I would have stressed about the details, and I literally didn't have to worry about anything. I just got to enjoy the whole day; it was really fun. I wouldn't change a thing."

The couple plans to celebrate their anniversary by taking a trip to Rome in June.