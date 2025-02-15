Bristow Police respond to school threat; Suspect detained

Bristow Police detained a suspect following a school threat, ensuring no active danger remained for students and staff.

By: News On 6

The Bristow Police Department responded to a threat against the Bristow school system on Wednesday,

Officers from the Bristow PD, the Creek County Sheriff’s Office, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol secured the school which was placed on a temporary lockdown. Law enforcement officials worked to ensure the safety of students and staff while investigators began efforts to locate the source of the threat.

Bristow Police said they identified and detained a suspect. BPD said there is no active threat to Bristow schools.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.
















