Teen killed in shooting at Tulsa apartment complex, 1 suspect in custody

UPDATE: Police say a suspect is in custody in connection to an apartment complex shooting overnight near 51st and Yale that left a 17-year-old dead. Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old dead overnight an an apartment complex near 51st and Yale.

By: Drake Johnson

Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy dead at an apartment complex near 51st and Yale.

Officers said it happened at the Brighton Park Apartments just before 2 a.m., where two to three suspects fired shots through a window, hitting and killing the victim.

Investigators said one of the suspects was arrested Saturday afternoon. His name has not been released. The search for other suspects is still ongoing, authorities confirmed to News On 6.

Authorities believe the suspects and victim knew each other and that it was a target shooting.

There were also three witnesses in the apartment with the victim. Police said they were not injured.

The victim's name has not been released. Police have not identified any of the suspects.

