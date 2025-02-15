Cowgirls Softball opens season in Clearwater with loss to UCLA, win over Kentucky

OSU softball opened the season in Florida on Friday and split games against UCLA and Kentucky, losing the first game 6-4 and then winning 6-3 later on.

By: OSU Athletics

Two home runs from UCLA's Aleena Garcia and Megan Grant helped the fourth-ranked Bruins to a 6-4 win over No. 9 Oklahoma State Friday at the Eddie C. Moore Complex.

The loss drops the Cowgirls to 2-3 overall, and the Bruins, who've run-ruled their first five opponents, improve to 6-0 on the season.

OSU got off to a hot start in the first inning with a Claire Timm triple that scored Megan Delgadillo. Karli Godwin then singled Timm home.

UCLA responded instantly with three RBI doubles in the first inning, and added two more to extend its lead to 6-2 with home runs in the fourth and fifth innings.

The Cowgirls got back in on the scoresheet in the sixth thanks to a Rosie Davis home run that brought pinch runner Tara Vandewater home.

RyLee Crandall took the loss for Oklahoma State to move to 0-1 on the season. Kaitlyn Terry improved to 3-0 for the Bruins.

Offensive standouts for the Cowgirls included Rosie Davis (1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs), Karli Godwin (2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) and Claire Timm (1-for-4 with an RBI.)

The Cowgirls face No. 23 Kentucky at 5 p.m. tonight. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+ and can be heard on the Varsity Network app.

Home runs from Rosie Davis and Micaela Wark helped lift the No. 9 Oklahoma State softball team to a 6-3 win over No. 23 Kentucky on Friday night at the Eddie C. Moore Complex.

The win improved the Cowgirls to 3-3 overall. The Wildcats dropped to 6-3 on the season.

After a quiet first two innings, Megan Delgadillo opened the scoring in the third with a single to score Megan Bloodworth.

Kentucky responded in the same inning with three unearned runs.

The Cowgirls reclaimed the lead with four runs in the fifth following two-run home runs from Davis and Karli Godwin.

A Wildcat error in the sixth inning allowed Delgadillo to add another insurance run and bring the score to 6-3.

Katie Kutz improved to 2-1 on the season after pitching four innings and not allowing an earned run. Julie Kennedy took the loss for the Wildcats to slip to 1-1 on the young season. Ruby Meylan earned her first save of the year, pitching three innings with five strikeouts and no hits.

Offensive standouts for the Cowgirls included Davis (2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs), Wark (2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs), and Delgadillo (2-for-4 with an RBI.)

The Cowgirls return to action at 9 a.m. tomorrow to face No. 5 Texas A&M. The matchup will be nationally televised on ESPN2 and streamed on the ESPN app, and it can be heard on the Varsity Network app.

