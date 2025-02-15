Woman charged with second-degree murder after man dies from fentanyl overdose in 2022

A Sequoyah County jury found a woman guilty of murder after a man died from taking a fentanyl pill she gave him.

By: Drake Johnson

Prosecutors say Shawna Pratt gave Joshua Choate the pill in April 2022.

He took it at her home, overdosed, and didn’t survive. A search warrant of Pratt's home found nearly two ounces of meth, pills and a set of digital scales with drug residue on them, according to the police report.

The jury recommended a 10-year sentence for the murder, plus additional time for drug trafficking.

She was charged in Sequoyah County with six counts and she was found guilty on all of them.

“Overdose deaths are a national tragedy and it has been our mission to fight against the drug dealers that dispense death and kill our citizens," said district attorney Jack Thorp. "It is crucial that we track down those responsible and hold them accountable for the spread of this poison.”

Pratt will be sentenced at a later date.