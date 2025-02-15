Okmulgee man accused of negligent homicide for fatal crash in September 2024

Tulsa County prosecutors charged a 28-year-old man with negligent homicide for a fatal crash in Sand Springs in 2024.

Investigators said in September of last year, Del Wytovak was speeding along 41st Street near Rolling Oaks Drive when he crashed into the back of a motorcycle, killing a woman.

The police report said Wytovak told investigators he hit his brakes when he saw the motorcycle but didn't have enough time and distance to stop.

Authorities said he was doing 50 in a 40 mph zone.

He was arrested Friday and has bonded out of jail.

