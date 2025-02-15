Medical Minute: Experts warn of harmful chemicals found in everyday children's products

Researchers say common household items, food, and even the air children breathe can expose them to toxic chemicals with serious health effects.

By: LeAnne Taylor

Children are exposed to harmful chemicals in toys, personal care products, food, furniture, clothing, and building materials, experts warn. Even the air they breathe can contain pollutants, with one study finding that air pollution accounts for 20% of newborn deaths worldwide.

Concerns over chemical exposure in everyday products have raised alarms among parents and experts.

“I don’t even know if pollution’s it. I think it’s the products most people are making.”

“There’s like 2,000 extra additives and chemicals in the foods that weren’t even there 40, 50 years ago.”

“I know microplastics is the big thing right now, but no, I think water is the chemical that you’re exposed to the most.”

Studies show toxins in toys and household products

One study found that 25% of children’s toys contain harmful substances. More than 80,000 chemicals are used in the toy market alone—most of which have not been regulated or studied.

A recent study also showed that even low-level lead poisoning can have severe effects on children’s health. Researchers linked low-level lead poisoning to 5.5 million deaths from heart disease and a loss of 765 million IQ points among children worldwide.

“The main thing that people are concerned about is neural development.”

Lead is commonly found in construction materials, plumbing, soil, and car batteries and is a known issue in homes built before 1978. Research shows that 3.6 million American homes with at least one child have significant lead paint hazards.

“No amount of lead is a good amount of lead.”

How to reduce exposure

To protect children from toxic chemicals, experts recommend:

Testing older homes for lead Ensuring indoor air is free from smoke, dust, and mold Checking labels on toys and household items Providing proper ventilation to reduce inhalation of harmful substances

Children are especially vulnerable to chemical exposure because they weigh less than adults, meaning the impact is greater pound for pound.

For more information on lead testing, visit epa.gov/lead.