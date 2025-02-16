Dove Schools hosts annual Oklahoma Aerial Drone Competition

The 3rd annual Oklahoma Aerial Drone Competition, hosted by Dove Schools and Oral Roberts University brought together the top elementary, middle and high school drone teams from Oklahoma and beyond.

By: Eden Jones

The 3rd annual Oklahoma Aerial Drone Competition, hosted by Dove Schools and Oral Roberts University brought together the top elementary, middle and high school drone teams from Oklahoma and beyond.

Fierce Competition

It’s a race against the clock as 27 teams from Oklahoma and other states like Kansas and Arizona work to complete drone missions that test their STEM skills. The courses test the student's finesse, precision and teamwork along with their piloting and coding. Using the drone, they gently knock a piece of paper off its stand or blow wiffle balls in motion on different courses.

Future STEM Leaders

The kids can take what they learn at the competition and apply it later in life. By competing, they gain real aeronautic skills as well as programming and coding skills in a fun sport-like setting. Kira Haddad is a 6th grader at Dove Science Academy in Oklahoma City. She says she has plans to be an engineer one day and says the competition will help set her up for success.

A Chance at a Championship

Teams will be qualified for the national tournament depending on how they perform at the competition. Dove Science Academy's high school team is the 2-time defending national champions.