Man injured in shooting near 71st St. and S 70th E Ave.

A man is injured following a shooting near 71st Street and South 70th East Avenue, police said.

By: News On 6

Officers say they responded to a call just after 6 p.m. Saturday where a caller reported that his adult son had been shot while standing in front of their home.

When officers arrived they said they found numerous shell casings in the street in front of several houses.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was in surgery. His condition was unknown at the time of the report.

Witnesses told police they saw possible suspects flee the area in a vehicle and on foot.

Patrol officers established a perimeter and used a K-9 unit to track the suspect who fled on foot, but no arrests were made.

Detectives are actively processing the scene and investigating.