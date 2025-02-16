Churches cancel Sunday services due to weather

Several churches have announced they will be closed Sunday, Feb. 16, due to winter weather.

Saturday, February 15th 2025, 10:24 pm

By: News On 6


Bethel Baptist Church posted on Facebook that all services for the day have been canceled, citing deteriorating conditions.

In a post on Facebook, they said:

"Due to deteriorating weather conditions, all of Bethel's Services for Sunday, February 16 have been canceled."

Tapestry United Methodist Church also announced the cancellation of its Sunday school class and worship service saying,

"Out of an abundance of caution and care, we'll be canceling our Sunday school class and worship service tomorrow morning."
