Driver hospitalized after crashing into snowplow Near Owasso

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said a van driver was taken to the hospital following a crash with a snowplow near Highway 75 and E. 106th St. N. on Sunday.

By: News On 6

-

A driver was injured after crashing into a snowplow near Highway 75 and E. 106th St. N. on Sunday, authorities say.

A man was driving a van and crashed into the snowplow near Owasso around 6 a.m.

The Tulsa Country Sheriff's Office responded to the scene with EMS, who had to use jaws of life to pull the man out of the damaged van.

He was taken to the hospital with minor head injuries. He has not been identified. TCSO said the snow plow driver was not injured.

