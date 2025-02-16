65-year-old man killed in Delaware County crash

Sunday, February 16th 2025, 10:25 am
A 65-year-old man was killed in a crash near Jay in Delaware County on Saturday, authorities say.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said William Douglas was driving a pickup north on Highway 20 around 5:14 p.m. when they say he lost consciousness, drifted across the line and struck a Jeep Wrangler head-on.
Troopers said first responders declared Douglas dead at the scene. A passenger in his vehicle was taken to a Missouri hospital with head and leg injuries.
The Jeep had a 44-year-old woman and a 2-year-old girl in the car, both were said to be okay, but dealing with head injuries. They are at a different hospital in Missouri, OHP says.
According to the crash report, everyone was wearing a seatbelt, and airbags were all deployed.
The crash is still being investigated, stay tuned for updates.
