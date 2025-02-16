Medical Minute: Coffee consumption rising in the U.S., offering health benefits

A moderate amount of coffee may reduce the risk of certain diseases, but experts warn against excessive caffeine intake.

By: LeAnne Taylor

Coffee consumption is increasing in the U.S., with 67% of adults drinking it daily, according to the National Coffee Association. While many enjoy coffee for its taste and caffeine boost, researchers say it may also offer health benefits—if consumed in moderation.

Potential health benefits

A recent study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism found that drinking a moderate amount of coffee—around three cups or 200 to 300 milligrams of caffeine per day—can lower the risk of Type 2 diabetes, coronary heart disease, and stroke.

“There are some studies that show a lot of actual nutrition benefits to coffee,” one expert said.

The Mayo Clinic also reports that coffee consumption may reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, liver disease, certain cancers, and kidney stones.

Risks of excessive caffeine

While coffee has potential benefits, dietitians warn that too much caffeine can have negative effects.

“Caffeine can actually increase our anxiety, and it can disrupt our sleep cycle,” one expert said.

Health professionals also caution about the added sugar, cream, and other ingredients that can reduce coffee’s benefits.

Additionally, the Mayo Clinic warns that high caffeine intake has been linked to an increased risk of miscarriage. It recommends that women who are pregnant or trying to conceive limit caffeine intake to 200 milligrams per day—about two 8-ounce cups.