Person hit, killed by train in Chelsea; crossings remain blocked

One person is dead after being hit by a train in Chelsea, authorities confirmed.

By: News On 6

Police say this happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

"From what we know from witness statements...a male subject was just walking on the tracks. We don't know his intent if he was to get on or off the tracks, where he was going or anything like that," said Chief Gabriel Dickinson with the Chelsea Police Department.

Traffic is still blocked near 4th Street, just west of Route 66 in Chelsea and Rogers County. It is unclear when the area will be cleared.

Police are urging residents to avoid the area if possible and seek alternative routes.

In a post on Facebook, the department said,

"Just want to alert the citizens of the Town of Chelsea, the tracks will be blocked in town at all crossings for a substantial time. We ask you avoid the areas if at all possible."