1 dead, 1 in critical condition following Seminole County crash

One person is dead and another is in critical condition following a crash in Seminole County on Sunday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Sunday, February 16th 2025, 8:28 pm

By: News 9, News On 6


One person is dead and another is in critical condition following a crash in Seminole County on Sunday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP says the crash happened on OK-99 near EW 131 Road., about six miles south of Seminole in Seminole County.

According to OHP, Evan Jackson, 35, from Kellyville was pronounced dead on the scene.

OHP says Braylon Hunter, 18, from Konawa, was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 16th, 2025

January 25th, 2025

January 17th, 2025

January 17th, 2025

Top Headlines

February 17th, 2025

February 17th, 2025

February 17th, 2025

February 17th, 2025